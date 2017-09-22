



In the new issue of Q, out Tuesday, 26 September, we join Depeche Mode in North America to hear how the trio from Basildon, Essex have overcome heroin, alcoholism and breakdowns to become one of the world’s biggest bands. Niall Doherty speaks to frontman Dave Gahan near his home in New York and then heads out on the road with the band in Canada. “If I didn’t have all this, all the attention, I’d have been dead years ago,” says Gahan.

Also in the issue, we speak to St. Vincent as the Grammy winner prepares to release her excellent new album, Masseduction. Sylvia Patterson finds Annie Clark in a strangely prickly mood as she discusses heartbreak, chemical release and writing love songs for the “one person in the world who can talk you off a cliff.” Dorian Lynskey meets Dizzee Rascal to find out why the grime pioneer is happier in the mainstream and Laura Barton heads to New York to hear why post-punk trio Re-TROS want to be the first Chinese band to break the West. Q’s Autumn/Winter Preview has the lowdown on the best forthcoming albums, tours, films, TV, books and festivals, starring Noel Gallagher, Taylor Swift, Metallica, Gorillaz, Fleet Foxes, Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, Robert Plant and more.

The subject of this month’s Cash For Questions is Marilyn Manson. “Let’s make it sexy, let’s get weird!” he says. Beck guides us through the albums that changed his life, and Gary Numan is this month’s Q Maverick. In the Q Review, we run the rule over new albums from Liam Gallagher, Wolf Alice, Baxter Dury, St. Vincent, Michael Head And The Red Elastic Band, Beck and Weezer, while Rupert Howe heads to Amsterdam to speak to James Murphy and witness LCD Soundsystem’s triumphant live show. All this and more in the new Q, out Tuesday, 26 September.

