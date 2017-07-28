The Epic Return Of Queens Of The Stone Age!





In the new issue of Q, out on Tuesday 1 August, we track Josh Homme on his motorbike in Los Angeles and his footsteps’ through London’s Soho in an exclusive cover feature. On the eve of the release of Queens Of The Stone Age‘s brilliant new album Villains, Niall Doherty finds out what makes modern rock’s kingpin tick. “I never blame the devil for what I do cos I don’t want the devil to get the credit,” says Homme.

Also in the issue, things get very emotional as Chris Catchpole joins The Maccabees at their farewell shows in London. Andrew Perry goes out on the road with goth-punk heroes The Horrors in Spain and travels to Italy with volcanic-voiced man mountain Rag’n’Bone Man in Italy to hear the true life stories behind his megahits. Laura Barton meets art-rock superheroes Grizzly Bear in LA to hear how they reunited to make their excellent new record and Dorian Lynskey profiles the set designers behind the biggest rock shows on Earth.

Elsewhere in the issue, we have a bumper extract from Lizzy Goodman’s magnificent book Meet Me In The Bathroom: Rebirth And Rock And Roll In New York City 2001-2011, which tells the story of the last great urban musical explosion. This extract concerns the debauched joint tour The Strokes and Kings Of Leon undertook with Regina Spektor in 2003. Wyclef Jean gives us his 10 Commandments and Alt-J are the subject of this issue’s Cash For Questions. We also join Foo Fighters in the studio, and The Killers talk us through their triumphant Hyde Park show with some behind the scenes snaps.

In reviews, we cover mammoth live shows by Radiohead and Guns’n’Roses and run the rule over new albums by The War On Drugs, Ghostpoet, Queens Of The Stone Age, Everything Everything and Dizzee Rascal. All this and much more, in the new issue of Q.

