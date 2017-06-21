Guest Playlist: The Best Of Richer Unsigned – June 2017

Every month, our friends at new talent showcase site Richer Unsigned invite a guest curator to put together a playlist of the best new acts around. This month, the selections have been made by The Unsigned Music Awards. They include South London singer Clement Marfo (pictured). The Unsigned Music Awards is the first ever televised awards show dedicated to recognizing the achievements of unsigned talent. They also recently announced a brand new music fund designed to take investment from private individuals and use this to fund a variety of emerging and unsigned artists.

Take a listen to their favourite 10 artists here:

There’s more information on this month’s playlist here. For more insight behind this month’s choices, information on the acts involved and to discover new talents for yourself, head to Richerunsigned.com.