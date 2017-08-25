The Killers Fight Back From The Brink In The New Issue Of Q!





In the new issue of Q, out on Tuesday, 29 August, we join The Killers in Las Vegas as Brandon Flowers and co face a moment of truth in their careers. Flowers gives his rawest interview yet as Simon Goddard finds him at the dawn of another Killers album, but also at a crossroads, with band members choosing not to tour and his family leaving Las Vegas. “It’s finally time to share what’s been happening in my life. Things that I’ve kept private for years,” he says.

Also in the new issue, Laura Snapes joins workaholic London four-piece Wolf Alice on their US tour as they wrestle with life in the fast lane. Laura also heads to the grand unveiling of The National’s seventh album in New York, catching up with the band at their studio in Stuyvesant. Chris Catchpole takes the long road East with Everything Everything as the indie-rock quartet play a festival in Belarus and Andrew Perry sits down for a fry-up with Tricky as the man also known as Adrian Thaws finally comes to term with his legacy.

In our second extract from Lizzy Goodman’s excellent Meet Me In The Bathroom book, we look back on the unhinged events surrounding Interpol’s masterpiece debut. The Libertines are the subject of this issue’s Cash For Questions and we hear from Liam Gallagher as he puts the finishing touches on his forthcoming solo album.

In the 26-page Q Review, we run the rule over new albums from Foo Fighters, LCD Soundsystem, The National, Benjamin Clementine, The Killers and many more, and review live shows from Plan B and Lana Del Rey.

