The emperor strikes back… Noel Gallagher Reborn, exclusive in the new Q!

In the new issue of Q, out Tuesday, 24 October, we join Noel Gallagher on the razz in Argentina as he re-enters the ring ahead of the release of his new album. In The Q Interview, Dorian Lynskey hears about the boundary-busting Who Built The Moon?, his enviable work-life balance, and why Liam is going to remain frustrated: “I’m trying to soar like an eagle and I’m being asked to comment on the ramblings of a common pigeon.”

Also in the issue, Tom Doyle speaks to Bono and Edge about the “personal apocalypse” behind the new U2 album, Songs Of Experience. Laura Barton goes in search of the elusive Meg White to find out why The White Stripes’ drummer disappeared from music. Rapper J Hus tells Rebecca Nicholson about his troubled past and the epiphany that led him to realise he was born to make music and Laura Snapes joins French dreamboats Phoenix in Paris ahead of an eye-popping hometown show for a walk down memory lane.

Elsewhere in the issue, Simon Goddard tells the tale behind each song on The Smiths’ final album, Strangeways, Here We Come, we celebrate the recipient of this year’s Q Maverick Award, Viv Albertine, and Mark Blake pays tribute to the late, great singer-songwriter Tom Petty.

In the 31-page review section, we run the rule over new albums from Morrissey, Four Tet and Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett, while Victoria Segal takes a front seat for Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ awe-inspiring show at London’s O2 Arena.

All this and much more in the new issue of Q, on sale Tuesday.

Get Q On Digital