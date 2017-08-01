Vote NOW for the Q Awards 2017!

Voting has opened for The Q Awards 2017 in association with Absolute Radio. Last year a galaxy of stars including U2, The Rolling Stones, Muse, M.I.A., Coldplay and Blondie descended on the Roundhouse in London for the world’s greatest music awards. We return to the Roundhouse for this year’s ceremony, which takes place on 18 October and will feature live performances by Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods. It promises the same degree of star-studded pageantry and live music thrills. What’s more, you can help us choose the shortlist from this year’s nominees longlist and you could win a pair of tickets to music’s most prestigious event.

VOTE NOW FOR THIS YEAR’S LONGLIST

Speaking about the awards, Q Editor Ted Kessler said, “From returning rock’n’roll icons to grime’s mainstream breakthrough and Ed Sheeran’s continued conquering of the pop landscape, it has been a brilliant year for music. This year’s Q Awards are a reflection of that and it’s shaping up to be one of the events of the year. The newly-created longlists mean that voters will play a crucial role in helping to shape our shortlists, and live performances on the night from Sleaford Mods, one of the UK’s most exciting live bands, and Manic Street Preachers, who have a long and illustrious history with Q, will cap off what promises to be another outstanding Q Awards.”

Two pairs of VIP Balcony tickets to The Q Awards 2017 are up for grabs. Everyone who votes online will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win one of the two pairs. One winner will be chosen from longlist voting and one from shortlist voting – so make sure you vote in both to double your chances! Help Musicians UK is the official charity partner of The Q Awards 2017.