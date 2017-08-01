Join us for an intimate gig with Manic Street Preachers

The world’s greatest music awards are looming and you’re invited!

Manic Street Preachers will perform an exclusive set after this year’s Q Awards ceremony, alongside punk-poets Sleaford Mods.

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Tuesday 1st August.

Join us for the awards ceremony with limited VIP balcony tickets. Watch the fun and frivolities as all the gongs are dished out then guarantee yourself the best view in the house as Manic Street Preachers and Sleaford Mods take to the stage – making sure you don’t miss any of the action!

After celebrating 20 years of ‘Everything Must Go’ in 2016 Manic Street Preachers return to the Roundhouse for the first time in three years for this intimate exclusive show. Plus Sleaford Mods will be treating us to their usual blend of unerring passion and brutal truths including tracks from their critically acclaimed new album ‘English Tapas.’