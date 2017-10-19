All the Winners from the 2017 Q Awards

The winners of the 2017 Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio have been announced at London’s Roundhouse yesterday (18 October). Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz and Ed Sheeran were among the winners at the ceremony hosted by Christian O’Connell. In categories voted for by the public, Stormzy, Kasabian and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man also triumphed, while Q’s editors also honoured Viv Albertine, Wiley, Kelley Dean and more at the ceremony held at the Roundhouse in London. The full list of 2017 winners is below, you can catch up on all the action from last night here. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage, both on Qthemusic.com and in the new issue of Q, on sale 21st November.

Q Best Breakthrough Act, presented by Red Stripe

Rag ‘n’ Bone Man

Q Best Live Act, presented by Cavern Club

Liam Gallagher

Q Maverick, presented by Roundhouse

Viv Albertine

Q Innovation In Sound

Wiley

Q Best Video, presented by Pretty Green

Sleaford Mods for Bunch of Kunst

Q Best Track, presented by Flare Audio

Kasabian for ‘You’re in Love With A Psycho

Q Best Album, presented by The Box Plus Network

Gorillaz for Humanz

Q Best Solo Artist presented by Help Musicians UK

Stormzy

Q Best Act In The World Today, presented Buster & Punch

Ed Sheeran

Q Icon, presented by BMW

Liam Gallagher

Q Gibson Les Paul Award

Kelley Deal

Q Inspiration, presented by Three

Manic Street Preachers

