All the Winners from the 2017 Q Awards

The winners of the 2017 Q Awards in association with Absolute Radio have been announced at London’s Roundhouse yesterday (18 October). Liam Gallagher, Gorillaz and Ed Sheeran were among the winners at the ceremony hosted by Christian O’Connell. In categories voted for by the public, Stormzy, Kasabian and Rag ‘n’ Bone Man also triumphed, while Q’s editors also honoured Viv Albertine, Wiley, Kelley Dean and more at the ceremony held at the Roundhouse in London. The full list of 2017 winners is below, you can catch up on all the action from last night here. Stay tuned for more exclusive coverage, both on Qthemusic.com and in the new issue of Q, on sale 21st November.
Q Best Breakthrough Act, presented by Red Stripe
Rag ‘n’ Bone Man
Q Best Live Act, presented by Cavern Club
Liam Gallagher
Q Maverick, presented by Roundhouse
Viv Albertine
Q Innovation In Sound
Wiley
Q Best Video, presented by Pretty Green
Sleaford Mods for Bunch of Kunst
Q Best Track, presented by Flare Audio
Kasabian for ‘You’re in Love With A Psycho
Q Best Album, presented by The Box Plus Network
Gorillaz for Humanz
Q Best Solo Artist presented by Help Musicians UK
Stormzy
Q Best Act In The World Today, presented Buster & Punch
Ed Sheeran
Q Icon, presented by BMW
Liam Gallagher
Q Gibson Les Paul Award
Kelley Deal
Q Inspiration, presented by Three
Manic Street Preachers
For coverage, including exclusive interviews, videos, photos and more head to the Q Twitter page.
Make sure you never miss an issue – Subscribe to Q in print or digital
Download the Q digital edition for Apple Newsstand, Google Play & Kindle Fire
With thanks to