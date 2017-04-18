Guest Playlist: The Best Of Richer Unsigned – April 2017

Every month, our friends at new talent showcase site Richer Unsigned invite a guest curator to put together a playlist of the best new acts around. This month, the selections have been made by indie-folk duo Bear’s Den. Their playlist will also be released on vinyl in celebration of Record Store Day 2017 on 22nd April. The vinyl will be given out in Richer Sounds stores across the UK and also at their pop-up stall on Berwick Street on 22nd April. Have a listen to Bear’s Den’s playlist here:

There’s more information on this month’s playlist here. For more insight behind this month’s choices, information on the acts involved and to discover new talents for yourself, head to Richerunsigned.com.