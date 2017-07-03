Ed Sheeran’s Guide To Life, Truth And… Everything In The New Q





In the new issue of Q, out on Tuesday (4th July), we head out on the road with the world’s biggest, and most divisive, pop star. Dorian Lynskey met Ed Sheeran on tour and then backstage at his Glastonbury triumph to unlock the secret to his success, and to talk prescription drugs, politics, “crushing naysayers” and how he smells a lot better than he looks. “The only way to silence people who want you to fail is to keep succeeding,” says Sheeran.

Also in this bumper issue, we have an all-star summer special. We get the inside story on The Stone Roses’ mammoth Wembley Stadium shows, with support act Sleaford Mods reporting for Q, and Hamish MacBain heads to Kansas City to see Muse live in action and the rock trio tell us what they’re got planned next. Elsewhere, Tom and Serge spill the beans as Kasabian are quizzed in Cash For Questions.

Matt Allen heads to Germany to hear the full manifesto of rap-rock supergroup Prophets Of Rage and Andrew Perry sits down with rejuvenated shoegazing quartet Ride to find out they got the band back together – and what happened in between. In honour of Noel Gallagher’s 50th birthday, we pick Noel’s 50 Magic Moments and Laura Snapes meets the Haim siblings at home in Los Angeles ahead of their smooth second album.

Also in this issue, Niall Doherty heads to Scunthorpe to find out why indie-rock titans Arcade Fire are making a stop off in Lincolnshire and Kate Solomon witnesses emo-rockers Paramore triumph at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Foals man Yannis Philippakis gives Q his 10 Commandments and Phoenix reveal the albums that changed their life. All this and much, much more in the new issue of Q.

