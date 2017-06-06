The new issue of Q, out on Tuesday (6th June), gets up close and personal with Liam Gallagher. Two years ago the ex-Oasis frontman looked out for the count but now he’s back with a brilliant new single and he’s got scores to settle. Tom Doyle meets Liam to talk new departures, nerves, Noel and Damon, cheeky teenagers, paparazzi and The Crystal Maze. “I’ve said a lot of shit over the years and I meant every word,” he says.

Also in the new issue, we hit the road with U2 as they revisit their landmark album The Joshua Tree. Stuart Bailie went to Vancouver and Seattle with the Irish rockers, catching up with Bono and The Edge in between. Dave Everley climbs aboard Royal Blood’s tourbus to find out what’s inside the hearts and minds of the tight, two-man rock gang and Andrew Perry sits down with Shaun Ryder and Kermit to talk about the newly-reformed Black Grape.

Elsewhere, Laura Snapes visits Angel Olsen at work in Amsterdam and finds an artist determined to usurp any preconceived notions of being “a sad girl at the bottom of a well,” whilst Sylvia Patterson heads out on tour with Charlotte Church and discovers the former soprano superstar has morphed into a psychedelic Earth Mother on a quest to raise universal consciousness. Rebecca Nicholson joins Lucy Rose in Chile to hear how she got her music mojo back after sofa surfing through South America.

Russell Brand is this month’s subject of Cash For Questions, Outkast man Big Boi offers up his 10 Commandments and Michael Kiwanuka shares the albums that changed his life. The The’s Matt Johnson is this issue’s Q Maverick. In the Q Review, we run the rule over new albums from Fleet Foxes, Phoenix, Alt-J, London Grammar, Ride, Kevin Morby and many more. All this and much, much more in the new issue of Q.

.

Get Q On Digital