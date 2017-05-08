40 Years Of Paul Weller! 14-Page Anniversary Special With Two Covers To Collect

The new issue of Q, out tomorrow (Tuesday 9th May), celebrates 40 years of Paul Weller with two special covers to collect. Simon Goddard met Weller on the eve of the release of his new album, A Kind Revolution, which, by amazing coincidence, comes exactly 40 years after his debut with The Jam. From punk beginnings to the biggest band of his generation to The Style Council, to the Britpop breakdown and beyond, we chart his ongoing coronation as mod’s living monarch.

Also in the new issue, Ted Kessler heads to the US to see Nottingham duo Sleaford Mods win over New York and Laura Barton visits avant-pop hero Perfume Genius at his home to hear about his latest transformation. This month’s Q Maverick is Will Oldham, who under Bonnie “Prince” Billy and other aliases has carved a career that’s slowly swayed from lo-fi folk to spectral electronica. Matt Allen met him in New Orleans. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s a Beth Ditto feature by Sylvia Patterson and we speak to the A&R men who discovered the stars. Also in the new Q, Niall Doherty looks beyond Glastonbury, Reading and V to compile Q’s bespoke boutique festival guide.

The subject of this month’s Cash For Questions is Craig David, while Run The Jewels deliver their edicts on how to live in 10 Commandments. We report from Lorde’s triumphant live comeback, head Out To Lunch with Goldie and visit Everything Everything in the studio. This month’s Q reviews section features live reviews of Stormzy and PJ Harvey, and we run the rule over new albums from Kendrick Lamar, The Charlatans, Jane Weaver, The Amazons and more.

