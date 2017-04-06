“Let’s make a party record for the world going nuts!” Gorillaz return in the new Q!

The new issue of Q, out on Tuesday 11th April, charts the return of Gorillaz. Dorian Lynskey heads into their lair for an exclusive interview with Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett, hearing how they brought their animated band back to life after a seven-year break. Albarn wanted to make an album about “pain, joy, urgency” – but first he had to mend a broken relationship with Hewlett. The cover was exclusively drawn by Hewlett.

There’s also a mammoth feature on Blondie, with Debbie Harry and Chris Stein talking Simon Goddard through their tumultuous, brilliant career. Q joins Glass Animals on the road as Dave Everley hears from the rising cult band how best to chop up brains, and why they’re obsessed with pineapples, and ex-Fall member Brix Smith Start snuggles on a sofa and tells Sylvia Patterson about her time with Mark E Smith as well as her new band.

Elsewhere, Q gets its Stetson on as Laura Barton heads to Country To Country and digs deep into the genre’s unstoppable rise in the UK. This month’s Classic Album is Spiritualized’s Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space and the Q Maverick is virtuoso multi-instrumentalist and Kendrick Lamar collaborator Thundercat. The subject of this issue’s Cash For Questions is The Charlatans.

The Q Review runs the rule over the month’s new albums, including releases from Kasabian, Afghan Whigs, Gorillaz, Aimee Mann, Jarvis Cocker & Chilly Gonzales and At The Drive-In, and there’s live reviews of The xx, Danger Mouse and Circa Waves.

