Kasabian Come Back From The Brink In The New Issue Of Q!

The new issue of Q, out on Tuesday 14th March, sees Kasabian comes back from the brink as Serge Pizzorno and Tom Meighan recall a rollercoaster year to Q’s Sylvia Patterson. Sylvia spends a couple of days in Leicester with Kasabian’s dynamic duo ahead of the band’s new album. “There’s so much comedy in what we do. We’re psychedelic kids from Leicester,” says Pizzorno, whilst Meighan documents a year of relocating his inner Superman.

There’s also a mammoth 10-page feature with Brit Award winners The 1975. Matt Healy invited Niall Doherty to his East London home for the afternoon as he looked back on a triumphant 12 months for the indie-pop quartet. They’ve had a Number 1 album on both sides of the Atlantic but Healy is aiming for more. “We want a legacy,” he says.

Rebecca Nicholson talks deep grooves and deeper grief with Sampha, who says that “sitting at the piano” helped him through the dark times, John Harris revisits Blur’s 1996 self-titled album and The Jesus & Mary Chain tell Andrew Perry about their long race to the bottom and back again during a career of noise-pop specialists. Elsewhere, Dorian Lynskey heads to Manchester to visit Tegan & Sara on tour and hear about how the alt-pop duo broke through the glass ceiling. This month’s Q Maverick is Wilko Johnson. Simon Goddard meets the pub-rock guvnor in a pub on Canvey Island and the subject for this issue’s Cash For Questions is Kaiser Chiefs.

There’s a studio report from Alt-J, and we head to Frome to witness an intimate show from Foo Fighters ahead of their Glastonbury headline slot. We go for lunch with Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, who explains a novel way to heat up Ginsters’ sausage rolls.

The Q Review runs the rule over the month’s new albums, including releases from Depeche Mode, Spoon, Stormzy, Hurray For The Riff Raff, Ed Sheeran, Future Islands and more, whilst we catch The Weeknd live in Paris and Julia Jacklin in Brighton.

