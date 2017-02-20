Guest Playlist: The Best Of Richer Unsigned – February 2017

Every month, our friends at new talent showcase site Richer Unsigned invite a guest curator to put together a playlist of the best new acts around. This month, annual new music festival The Great Escape have made the selections. Their picks include the understated, National-style atmospheric sounds of Mosa Wild and the art-rock grooves of North Downs. You can listen to their playlist now.

For more insight behind this month’s choices, information on the acts involved and to discover new talents for yourself, head to Richerunsigned.com.