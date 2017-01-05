Guest Playlist: The Best Of Richer Unsigned – January 2017

Every month, our friends at new talent showcase site Richer Unsigned invite a guest curator to put together a playlist of the best new acts around. This month, the London office of the British Institute For Modern Music (BIMM) have made the selections. Their picks include the soulful stomp of Bath’s Keir, pictured above, and the ethereal electro-pop of Pillars. You can listen to their playlist now.

For more insight behind this month’s choices, information on the acts involved and to discover new talents for yourself, head to Richerunsigned.com.