The Return Of The xx! Exclusive Interview In The New Issue Of Q

In the new issue of Q, we celebrate the return of The xx with an exclusive interview. Dorian Lynskey spends time with the trio in London and Warsaw, Poland, and hears why their new album, I See You, made them realise how much they need each other. “I learned a lot with Alicia Keys, but mostly I learned how lucky I am to be able to go home and make music with my two best friends and it be way better than making music with one of the biggest pop stars in the world,” says producer Jamie xx.

On sale from Tuesday, 14th January, Q also pays tribute to the life and music of George Michael. Adrian Deevoy recalls the time he spent with one of pop’s greatest superstars throughout the ‘90s and Pete Paphides puts together 20 songs that define Michael’s career. “He was properly funny. The soft brown eyes would flash, the Colgate teeth would appear and he’d come out with a line so paint-strippingly witty, it could put you off your stroke,” writes Deevoy.

The issue also contains a bumper 2017 preview as we run through a year’s worth of new music treats. There’s exclusive interviews with U2, Kasabian, Haim, The Killers, Royal Blood, Paul Weller, The Vaccines, Charli XCX, Father John Misty, Wolf Alice, Depeche Mode and more.

Richard Ashcroft is the subject of Cash For Questions. What’s his favourite song he’s written? What does he miss about the North? What’s his biggest regret? Has he ever pretended not to be Richard Ashcroft? Find out the answers to these and more inside the new issue. Ryan Adams is this month’s Q Maverick and Andrew Perry travels to New York to run through his career of high drama and crises. Elsewhere, Peter Robinson meets pop phenomenon Clean Bandit as they give us their tips on how to have a modern smash hit and Angel Olsen reveals the albums that changed her life.

The Q Review section runs the rule over new records by Elbow, Foxygen, Run The Jewels, The xx, Wiley, Duke Garwood and Rag’n’Bone Man, while we’re there to witness The Cure’s triumphant London show and Skepta’s celebratory gig at Alexandra Palace.

