The new issue of Q is an all-star special. Out on Tuesday, our ultimate review of 2016 includes 58-pages of exclusive interviews with Muse, U2, Ronnie Wood, M.I.A., The 1975, James Bay, Blondie, Johnny Marr, Bastille, Christine And The Queens, Ray Davies, The Charlatans and many more.

Our bumper coverage from the Q Awards sees a host of the winners and nominees talk about how 2016 was for them. Muse’s Matt Bellamy tells us what it was like disappearing into the desert to go to Burning Man festival (and taking his dad to Prime Minister’s Questions), U2 reflect on the power of art and the awfulness of Donald Trump, Coldplay’s Will Champion explains what it’s like to be at home sitting in your living room 20 minutes after coming offstage at Wembley Stadium, Christine And The Queens’ Héloïse Letissier describes what it’s like being the year’s breakthrough star and The 1975’s Matt Healy runs through his band’s astonishing success. Elsewhere, we travel to Berlin to witness Biffy Clyro’s triumphant return from the brink, Blondie tell us their 10 Commandments and Wolf Alice reveal the records which changed their lives.

This month’s Maverick is pirate-pop pioneer M.I.A.. On the eve of receiving her Q Award for Innovation In Sound, she climbs into a cab with Sylvia Patterson and delves into her captivating story. Simon Goddard heads to north London’s Konk Studios to go through some of Ray Davies’s best songs in an in-depth 12-page interview. With The Kinks leader receiving a Q Award for Classic Songwriter, it felt like the right time to discuss them in detail.

The Q Review, the world’s biggest and best music guide, features live reviews with Swedish psych-rockers Goat, US cult songwriter Angel Olsen and precocious Norwich duo Let’s Eat Grandma. There are reviews of new albums by Peter Doherty, Lady Gaga, Justice, Metallica, Kate Bush and Jim James.

Get your copy – in print or on digital – on sale from Tuesday, 15th November 2016 .

Get Q On Digital