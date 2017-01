Every month, our friends at new talent showcase site Richer Unsigned invite a guest curator to put together a playlist of the best new acts around. This month, Radio X have made the selections. Their picks include noir-pop duo Lock, pictured above, and the indie jangle of Hertford one-man-band Ten Tonnes. You can listen to their playlist now.

