The StubHub Q Awards 2016: Watch exclusive backstage winners interviews



The StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio took place last night (2 November) in London. With voted for awards and honours selected by the Q editorial team handed out at the ceremony, the likes of U2, Muse, Blondie, Madness, Bastille and more spoke exclusively to Q backstage. Above you can watch our video interviews, which features this year’s winners and guest presenters and includes everything from Matt Bellamy’s suggestion that the Queen could be the next American president to news on the new Rolling Stones album from Ronnie Wood – and much more! Plus you can see the full list of 2016 Q Awards winners on Qthemusic.com, while there will be full coverage in the next issue of Q Magazine – subscribe now!





