

The winners of The StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio have been announced at ceremony in London this evening (2 November). U2, MIA and Muse were among the winners at the ceremony hosted by Christian O’Connell. In categories voted for by the public, Bastille, The 1975 and PJ Harvey also triumphed, while Q’s editors also honoured Blondie, Ray Davies, Meat Loaf, Madness and more at the ceremony held at the Roundhouse in London. The full list of 2016 winners is below, but stay tuned for more exclusive coverage, both on Qthemusic.com and in the new issue of Q, on sale in a couple of weeks.

Q Best Act In The World Today, presented The Cavern Club

Muse

Q Best Solo Artist presented by Help Musicians UK

James Bay

Q Best Breakthrough Act, presented by Red Stripe

Jack Garratt

Q Best Track, presented by Jack Daniel’s

Bastille for Good Grief

Q Best Album, presented by Absolute Radio

The 1975 for I Like It When You Sleep…

Q Best Video, presented by Boxplus

PJ Harvey for The Community Of Hope

Q Best Live Act, presented by StubHub

U2

Q Hero, presented by Conker Spirit

Meat Loaf

Q Classic Songwriter, presented by Pretty Green

Ray Davies

Q Classic Album

The Charlatans for Tellin’ Stories

Q Innovation In Sound

M.I.A.

Q Gibson Les Paul Award

The Edge

Q Outstanding Contribution To Music, presented by Buster & Punch

Blondie

Q Hall Of Fame, presented by StubHub

Madness

