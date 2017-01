Name: Ray Davies

Track name: This Time Tomorrow by The Kinks

Hometown: Muswell Hill

Who? King Kink!

Why now? Ray Davies was among the winners at yesterday’s (2 November) StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio, receiving Q Classic Songwriter supported by Pretty Green. Here is one of his greatest compositions for old band The Kinks. Check out the rest of this year’s winners now at Qthemusic.com/q-awards/.

Hear more: Raydavies.info

