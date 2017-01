Name: Bastille

Track name: Good Grief

Hometown: London

Who? Dan Smith, Kyle Simmons, Will Farquarson and “Woody” Wood.

Why now? Bastille are among the nominees for this year’s StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio. After voting closed earlier this week, find out if they’re among the winners at the ceremony this afternoon (2 November).

Hear more: Bastillebastille.com

