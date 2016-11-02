Follow The StubHub Q Awards 2016 live right here

The StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio take place in London this evening (2 Novemver). Following your votes, nominees, presenters, rock stars and more will assemble from (4pm GMT) to find out who will be honoured this year. You can follow the entire ceremony, live right here via Qthemusic.com. We will bring you updates, photos, videos, interviews and more. So follow the awards via updates all day, while the prize-giving itself will start around 6pm.
In the meantime, below is a reminder of this year’s nominees.
Q Best Breakthrough Act presented by Red Stripe
Blossoms
Let’s Eat Grandma
Jack Garratt
The Amazons
Nothing But Thieves
Spring King
Lady Leshurr
Christine And The Queens
Rat Boy
Gallant
Q Best Track presented by Jack Daniel’s
Catfish And The Bottlemen – Twice
Biffy Clyro – Howl
Skepta – Man
Bastille – Good Grief
The 1975 – Somebody Else
Q Best Video presented by Boxplus
Coldplay – Up & Up
The 1975 – A Change Of Heart
Beyoncé – Formation
Wolf Alice – Lisbon
PJ Harvey – The Community Of Hope
Q Best Album presented by Absolute Radio
Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams
Bastille – Wild World
The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It
Christine And The Queens – Chaleur Humaine
David Bowie – ★
Q Best Live Act presented by StubHub
Savages
Muse
Coldplay
Wolf Alice
U2
Q Best Solo Artist presented by Help Musicians UK
Skepta
PJ Harvey
Michael Kiwanuka
Noel Gallagher
James Bay
Q Best Act In The World Today presented by The Cavern Club
Coldplay
Muse
U2
The 1975
Biffy Clyro
