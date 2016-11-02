Follow The StubHub Q Awards 2016 live right here



The StubHub Q Awards 2016 in association with Absolute Radio take place in London this evening (2 Novemver). Following your votes, nominees, presenters, rock stars and more will assemble from (4pm GMT) to find out who will be honoured this year. You can follow the entire ceremony, live right here via Qthemusic.com. We will bring you updates, photos, videos, interviews and more. So follow the awards via updates all day, while the prize-giving itself will start around 6pm.

In the meantime, below is a reminder of this year’s nominees.

Blossoms

Let’s Eat Grandma

Jack Garratt

The Amazons

Nothing But Thieves

Spring King

Lady Leshurr

Christine And The Queens

Rat Boy

Gallant

Catfish And The Bottlemen – Twice

Biffy Clyro – Howl

Skepta – Man

Bastille – Good Grief

The 1975 – Somebody Else

Coldplay – Up & Up

The 1975 – A Change Of Heart

Beyoncé – Formation

Wolf Alice – Lisbon

PJ Harvey – The Community Of Hope

Coldplay – A Head Full Of Dreams

Bastille – Wild World

The 1975 – I Like It When You Sleep, For You Are So Beautiful Yet So Unaware Of It

Christine And The Queens – Chaleur Humaine

David Bowie – ★

Savages

Muse

Coldplay

Wolf Alice

U2

Skepta

PJ Harvey

Michael Kiwanuka

Noel Gallagher

James Bay

Coldplay

Muse

U2

The 1975

Biffy Clyro

